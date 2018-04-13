Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) received a $34.00 target price from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,054.73, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.88. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 192,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,000. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

