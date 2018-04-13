Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 338,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,569,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,175,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,684,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.19.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46,766.63, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

