Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 800 ($11.31) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 895 ($12.65) to GBX 997 ($14.09) in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.13) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.13) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.31).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($16.76) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($33.16).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

