Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hill International (HIL) Share Price

News coverage about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8413482596925 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HIL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Hill International has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.74, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

