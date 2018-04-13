Hilton Food Group (HFG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 925 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 850 ($12.01) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 883 ($12.48).

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 846 ($11.96) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 620 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($12.72).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.80), for a total transaction of £207,497.50 ($293,282.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hilton-food-group-hfg-given-hold-rating-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.