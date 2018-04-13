James H. Lee Buys 1,000 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director James H. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $26,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEP opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,958.06, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.63 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 218,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 120,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

