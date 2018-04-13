Home Bancshares (HOMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 929,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3,957.08, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 144.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

