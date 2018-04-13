Whitnell & Co. Has $2.48 Million Position in The Home Depot (HD)

Whitnell & Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202,592.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Armando M. Codina bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

