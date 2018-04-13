Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,837. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 46,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

