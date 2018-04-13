Insider Selling: RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells 6,265 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill sold 6,265 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $28,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. RF Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.68% of RF Industries worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/howard-f-hill-sells-6265-shares-of-rf-industries-inc-rfil-stock-updated-updated.html.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.