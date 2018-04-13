Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 15,000 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 1.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,776,174,000 after buying an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,646,000 after buying an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald's by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,846,905,000 after buying an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McDonald's by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,812,747,000 after buying an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129,320.43, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $130.57 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

