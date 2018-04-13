1,055 Shares in Ishares S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ishares S&P 500 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ishares S&P 500 by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ishares S&P 500 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,791,000 after purchasing an additional 625,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ishares S&P 500 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $267.79 on Friday. Ishares S&P 500 has a one year low of $234.02 and a one year high of $288.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hoylecohen-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ishares S&P 500 Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

