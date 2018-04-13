Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 316,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,920.34, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.98. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $414.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,368,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,284,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,791,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hudbay-minerals-hbm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-macquarie-updated-updated.html.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.