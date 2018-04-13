Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €66.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €66.50 ($82.10) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.34 ($93.01).

Shares of BOSS opened at €75.66 ($93.41) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($100.42).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

