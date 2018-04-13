Huobi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $82.46 Million (CRYPTO:HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00023454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $82.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

