Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.02.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148,697.80, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hussman-strategic-advisors-inc-invests-2-42-million-in-abbvie-inc-abbv-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.