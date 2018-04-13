iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,510.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. One iBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $20,510.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iBank has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00045513 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001853 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,416.50 or 3.39054000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193444 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About iBank

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for iBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.