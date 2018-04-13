ICF (ICFI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised ICF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their target price on ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.70, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. ICF has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.52 million. ICF had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. equities analysts anticipate that ICF will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 14,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $883,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $811,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,246 shares of company stock worth $4,427,215. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ICF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 333,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ICF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of ICF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

