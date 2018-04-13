ICOBID Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, ICOBID has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. ICOBID has a total market cap of $125,576.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOBID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00044815 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.50 or 3.36227000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00193441 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ICOBID

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net.

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

