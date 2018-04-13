IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 290,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 185,981 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 995,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,622,000 after purchasing an additional 164,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,997,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $3,905,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,077,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,017. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16,825.59, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $207.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.51 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 432.19% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

