UBS Raises IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Price Target to $54.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price increased by UBS from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

IHS Markit stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18,971.44, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 80,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $3,868,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,979,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,962 shares of company stock worth $20,924,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

