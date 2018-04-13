Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IHS Markit (INFO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.31.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,971.44, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 80,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $3,868,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,979,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,019 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

