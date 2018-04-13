IMI (IMI) Rating Increased to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of IMI (LON:IMI) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($20.85) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($17.81) to GBX 1,250 ($17.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($19.22) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,310 ($18.52) to GBX 1,340 ($18.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($20.64) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.92 ($18.61).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,041 ($14.71) on Monday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,093 ($15.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($20.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.20 ($0.36) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

