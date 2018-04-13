Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been given a $5.00 target price by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.29% from the stock’s current price.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.69, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.17. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $736,083.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,930 shares of company stock worth $2,515,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for ImmunoGen (IMGN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/immunogen-imgn-pt-set-at-5-00-by-cantor-fitzgerald-updated-updated.html.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.