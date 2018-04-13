Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Imperial Brands (IMB) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($39.58) target price on Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($40.28) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,765 ($53.22) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Imperial Brands to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,610 ($51.02) to GBX 2,760 ($39.01) in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($63.60) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($52.16).

IMB stock opened at GBX 2,456 ($34.71) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In other news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

