Porsche (PAH3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Porsche and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.10 ($98.89).

Shares of Porsche stock traded up €3.02 ($3.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €73.52 ($90.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche has a 12-month low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($98.94).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

