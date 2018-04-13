InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $82.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.04465130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001398 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014474 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007892 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014287 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,869,208,204 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

