Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Buys 12,500 Shares

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,780,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,039,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 20,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,141.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATNX. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on Athenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 779,092 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-buying-athenex-inc-atnx-ceo-purchases-184500-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.