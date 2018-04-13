BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Director Nav Dhaliwal bought 33,000 shares of BonTerra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Nav Dhaliwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Nav Dhaliwal acquired 9,500 shares of BonTerra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Nav Dhaliwal acquired 5,000 shares of BonTerra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Nav Dhaliwal acquired 50,000 shares of BonTerra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Shares of CVE BTR opened at C$0.50 on Friday. BonTerra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTR shares. Fundamental Research set a C$1.03 price objective on BonTerra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BonTerra Resources in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nav Dhaliwal Buys 33,000 Shares of BonTerra Resources (BTR) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-buying-bonterra-resources-btr-director-acquires-c16500-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About BonTerra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes West Arena property located in the Urban-Barry belt, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for BonTerra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BonTerra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.