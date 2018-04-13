Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Director John H. Wilson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director John H. Wilson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $271.94, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 91.90%. equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 183.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,380,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,008,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 867,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

