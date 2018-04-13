Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam Purchases 23,800 Shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $75,922.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Americas Holding Corp. Csam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 13,749 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $44,959.23.

On Monday, April 2nd, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 35,821 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $115,701.83.

On Monday, March 26th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 32,517 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $103,729.23.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $60,669.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 6,240 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $20,217.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 26,684 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $86,456.16.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.22 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 437,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

