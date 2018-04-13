Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) Major Shareholder Buys $2,378,729.50 in Stock

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 485,455 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $2,378,729.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 10,950 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,297.50.

On Monday, April 9th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 25,117 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $121,315.11.

On Thursday, March 29th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 18,271 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $86,787.25.

On Friday, March 23rd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 75,307 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $337,375.36.

On Monday, March 19th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 43,300 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $171,035.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 192,720 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $795,933.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 333,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $1,272,060.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 274,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,123,400.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 210,128 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $821,600.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Legacy Reserves LP has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legacy Reserves by 40.5% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) Major Shareholder Buys $2,378,729.50 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-buying-legacy-reserves-lp-lgcy-major-shareholder-purchases-2378729-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.