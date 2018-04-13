Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Acquires $52,925.40 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $52,925.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 71,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,331.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,500 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $14,920.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $15,140.00.

Shares of SPE opened at $14.98 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $16.20.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Special Opportunities Fund in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-buying-special-opportunities-fund-inc-spe-chairman-buys-52925-40-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Special Opportunities Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.