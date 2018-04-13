Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Insider Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $173,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 412,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,550. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,784.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 731.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

