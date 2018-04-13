Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough Sells 10,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.37, for a total transaction of $1,043,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,684.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,351.12, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough Sells 10,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-selling-avery-dennison-corp-avy-director-sells-1043700-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.