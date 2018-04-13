BlackRock Frontiers IT (BRFI) Insider Sarmad N. Zok Sells 19,044 Shares

BlackRock Frontiers IT (LON:BRFI) insider Sarmad N. Zok sold 19,044 shares of BlackRock Frontiers IT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £30,851.28 ($43,606.05).

Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. BlackRock Frontiers IT has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.50 ($2.40).

BlackRock Frontiers IT Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

