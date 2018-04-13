Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) CFO Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Jane Henderson sold 15,416 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $341,464.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $382,856.76.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,914. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $619.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 514,345 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 487,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,591,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

