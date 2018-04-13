Queena Han Sells 9,599 Shares of XBiotech (XBIT) Stock

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) VP Queena Han sold 9,599 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $43,003.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Queena Han also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Queena Han sold 80,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $378,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.90 on Friday. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 118.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/insider-selling-xbiotech-inc-xbit-vp-sells-43003-52-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.