Insights Network Hits One Day Volume of $43,210.00 (CRYPTO:INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $43,210.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

