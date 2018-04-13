California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Insulet worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $49,235.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $756,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,739. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $85.68 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $5,055.68, a P/E ratio of -186.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

