Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has $56.37 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239,857.31, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. Intel has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. analysts expect that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $68,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $371,000. Airain ltd boosted its position in Intel by 18.9% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 470,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,112,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 157,597 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

