Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239,857.31, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Airain ltd lifted its position in Intel by 18.9% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 470,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Intel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,112,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 157,597 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

