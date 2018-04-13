International Speedway (ISCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,761.73, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that International Speedway will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Speedway news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $101,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 686,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 325,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 318,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

