Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 546% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 1,034,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,224.75, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.87). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,228,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 289,807 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 3,050,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Constellium by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,719,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,612 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 565,248 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 2,275,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

