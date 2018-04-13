Red Hat Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,896 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 1,153 put options.

In other Red Hat Software news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,717. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,432 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,742 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHT opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27,745.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

