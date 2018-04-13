Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,080.20, a PE ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.16 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

