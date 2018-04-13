Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $35,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $830,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,280.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,635 shares of company stock worth $5,615,581 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,143.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

