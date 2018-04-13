iStar Financial (STAR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iStar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,022. iStar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $690.93, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. iStar Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Financial will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 25,000 shares of iStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,198,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,701,904.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,830 over the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 992,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 462,604 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,301,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 425,470 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 62.8% during the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 318,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 63.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About iStar Financial

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

