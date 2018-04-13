ITE Group (ITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $147.00

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 148 ($2.09), with a volume of 196423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($2.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.26) target price on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.57) target price on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.20 ($2.49).

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

