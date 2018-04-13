JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JASO. BidaskClub downgraded JA Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

JA Solar stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 208,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,003. JA Solar has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in JA Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 408,948 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JA Solar by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in JA Solar by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JA Solar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JA Solar during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ja-solar-jaso-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JA Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JA Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.